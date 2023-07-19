Missing Florida woman, 62, found dead under thick underbrush in marshy area: police

article

A Florida woman who was reported missing Tuesday morning was found dead in a marshy area a day later, according to the Flagler Beach Police Department.

Martha Company, 62, was last seen at her house in Flagler Beach by her daughter on Tuesday morning. There were no signs of foul play at home and her car was in the driveway, police said.

On Wednesday morning amid a multi-agency search, officials responded to an area off of South 27 Street where Company was found under cover of thick underbrush in a marshy area. She was pronounced dead at 8:31 a.m.

The woman's cause of death has not been revealed yet. Officials said there's no reason to believe at this time that Company's death was due to homicide.

RELATED NEWS :

"Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with Ms. Company's family and friends in this most difficult of times," Flagler Police Chief Matt Doughney said in a press release. "Clearly this was not the outcome we'd hoped and prayed for in this case, and the assistance we received from our Law Enforcement partners in the search was greatly appreciated.

"The outpouring of sincere concern, prayers and pot shares from citizens on social media was overwhelming; and we hope that continues as Ms. Company's family and friends grieve the loss of Martha."