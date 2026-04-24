Standoff ends in Winter Park, suspect surrenders: officials

The Brief Winter Park Police officers identified the resident as 40-year-old Charles Preston Wulff. After several hours of negotiation, Wulff surrendered peacefully to law enforcement. No injuries were reported. The investigation remains ongoing.



Winter Park Police officers responded to a reported crisis situation Friday evening that led to a prolonged standoff and eventual arrest.

According to officials, at approximately 6:36 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 100 block of North Orlando Avenue after receiving multiple calls about an individual in distress and the possible sound of a gunshot coming from inside a residence.

Upon arrival, officers identified the resident as 40-year-old Charles Preston Wulff. The suspect was observed armed with what appeared to be a rifle, prompting authorities to evacuate nearby residents as a precaution.

Reports suggest that the Winter Park Police Hostage Negotiation Team was activated and worked to establish communication with Wulff. The Central Florida Metro SWAT team also responded to assist in the situation.

After several hours of negotiation, Wulff surrendered peacefully to law enforcement. He was taken into custody without further incident.

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Officials state that Wulff has been charged with Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling.

No injuries were reported. The investigation remains ongoing.