Family, friends of Derek Diaz speaks at Orlando City Council meeting

Family Members and supporters of Derek Diaz were at Monday's Orlando city council meeting to speak.

Diaz was shot and killed during an encounter with police officers.

His family says they still have questions after viewing the bodycam video of the incident.

Family and supporters at the meeting complained about the way they were shown the video, saying they couldn't ask questions, and it happened just minutes before the video was released to the public.

Supporters claim Diaz was simply sitting in his car eating a sandwich.

Police say Diaz was suspected of illegal drug activity and appeared to reach for a gun after they approached him.

Experts have told FOX 35 News they believe the use of force was reasonable, but Diaz's supporters disagree.

The family says there was no gun in the car.

Diaz's supporters said they want the city to use money in the police budget for more de-escalation training.

They also want the officer who shot Diaz to be held accountable.

Others who showed up at the meeting complained about their past encounter with the same officer.

"If there’s actions that need to be taken against the officer, then we need to know," said Sonja Nava, the mother of Diaz's child before the meeting. "Something needs to be done. If there’s anything else that he’s done wrong in his past, like I said, we have people coming to speak out against them, and we want to know, we want to know what happened. Who else has had incidents with the same officer? Who else was in fear for their life?"

"He probably was scared," said Diana Colorado, Diaz's cousin. "His life was taken in one second. One second it took him to move. He already had the door open. They could have aggressively pulled him out, they could have tased him. In one second his life was gone."

After family members spoke, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer offered his condolences to the family and said the shooting is still being investigated by the attorney's office.