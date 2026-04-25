Man indicted after deadly shooting in Leesburg, officials say

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The Brief Charged with Murder in the First Degree with a Firearm and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon Pasco is currently being held at the Lake County Detention Facility without bond.



A Leesburg man has been indicted by a grand jury, according to the Office of State Attorney Bill Gladson for the Fifth Judicial Circuit, in connection with the death of 36-year-old Shawn Cyriacks.

A grand jury was convened to determine whether sufficient evidence existed to bring charges against Pasco.

After reviewing the case, the grand jury returned a true bill of indictment on the following charges:

Murder in the First Degree with a Firearm

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

According to the indictment, on or about April 17, 2026, Pasco allegedly acted with premeditated intent in causing the death of Shawn Cyriacks. Authorities state that during the commission of the offense, Pasco possessed and discharged a firearm, resulting in Cyriacks’ death.

Pasco is currently being held at the Lake County Detention Facility without bond. Assistant State Attorney Nicholas Camuccio has been assigned to prosecute the case.

The State Attorney’s Office for the Fifth Judicial Circuit stated it remains committed to enforcing Florida’s criminal laws, promoting public safety, and seeking justice on behalf of victims and their families.

ORIGINAL REPORT

Deputies with the Lake County Sheriff's Office said 43-year-old Matthew Pasco fatally shot a dog owner when his dog reportedly attacked a woman around a homeless camp on April 17 in the area of Griffin Road and Tally Box Road.

The man was transported to an area hospital where he later died. His name has not yet been released. The woman who was attacked by the dog was also taken to a hospital for treatment.

Pasco was later taken into custody by the Leesburg Police Department on Sunday.

The shooting prompted area schools to be on lockdown as Pasco was believed to be considered armed and dangerous as officials searched for him.