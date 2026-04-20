Anna Kepner death: Attorneys for stepbrother Timothy Hudson argue he should remain free on bond

The Brief Prosecutors are asking a judge to detain a 16-year-old accused of killing his step-sister, Anna Kepner, whose body was found on a cruise ship in November. The teen, Timothy Hudson, is charged as an adult with first-degree murder and sexual assault, but has remained out of jail while awaiting trial. His defense says he has followed all court conditions, and a judge has not yet decided whether to revoke his release.



Prosecutors are asking a judge to order a 16-year-old held in custody as he awaits trial in the alleged killing of Anna Kepner, whose body was found aboard a cruise ship in November, intensifying a closely watched case involving serious charges against a minor.

The teen, Timothy Hudson — Kepner’s stepbrother — is charged as an adult with first-degree murder and is also accused of sexually assaulting her.

The backstory:

Authorities have said Kepner, 18, was found dead during the cruise, prompting an investigation that ultimately led to Hudson’s arrest and the decision to prosecute him as an adult.

A medical examiner determined that Anna died from asphyxiation – or being deprived of oxygen. The Miami-Dade medical examiner has declined to release Anna Kepner's autopsy report – citing that records that contain active criminal intelligence information or active criminal investigative information are exempt from public disclosure.

Despite the severity of the allegations, Hudson has not been held in jail while the case proceeds.

Prosecutors now argue he should be detained without bond, citing the nature of the charges and the need to ensure he remains in custody ahead of trial. Their request asks the court to reconsider his current release status.

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Hudson’s public defender has pushed back, saying the teen has complied with all conditions set by the court since his release and has not violated any terms. The defense argues there is no justification to revoke his release at this stage.

Who is Timothy Hudson?

Dig deeper:

Timothy Hudson – the stepbrother of Titusville teen, Anna Kepner, who was murdered while on vacation with her family – is now charged as an adult in connection with her death. Federal prosecutors say Hudson raped and killed his sister before her body was found under the bed of their shared room on the Carnival Horizon.

Court documents show that charges were formally filed against Hudson in February in juvenile court. The case was transferred to adult court on April 10, records state. Because the alleged crime occurred in international waters, the case falls under federal jurisdiction.

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Prosecutors allege that between November 6 and 7, 2025, Kepner's stepbrother sexually assaulted and intentionally killed his stepsister aboard the Carnival cruise ship. On March 10, Hudson was indicted by a grand jury as an adult on felony charges of first-degree murder and aggravated sexual abuse, unsealed court records show.

If convicted on both charges, the stepbrother would face a maximum sentence of life in prison and a $250,000 fine.

What's next:

The case is continuing to move through the court system, with Hudson expected to return to court in the coming weeks as a judge weighs whether to grant prosecutors’ request and as both sides prepare for trial.