Sloth World Orlando to file for bankruptcy, will no longer open; 'we have no other options'

The owner of Sloth World Orlando confirmed to FOX 35 on Friday afternoon that he plans to file for bankruptcy protection, and that he will no longer move forward with plans to open his "slotharium."

"It's been rough on everybody. We expect to go under the bankruptcy immediately as with our sloth population in full control by AZA and no plans to open, we have no other options," Sloth World Orlando owner Ben Agresta said to FOX 35's Marie Edinger.

Earlier Friday, 13 sloths were transferred from a warehouse on International Drive to the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens. The zoo's CEO confirmed to FOX 35 that those 13 sloths, including one that was pregnant, were previously associated with Sloth World Orlando.

Photos: First look at sloths at the Central Florida Zoo

The zoo said the sloths would be placed in quarantine for at least 30 days, where they will be evaluated by the zoo's staff.

"The sloths are currently in quarantine, where they are being assessed by the Zoo’s veterinary team. They will remain in quarantine for at least 30 days, with their nutrition and overall health closely monitored by professional animal care staff and medical teams," the zoo said in a news release.

The public will not be able to see the sloths at the zoo.

The Central Florida Zoo shared a few photos of the sloths inside their new – temporary – home.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Credit: Central Florida Zoo

Zoo will work to find long-term homes for the sloths at AZA-accredited facilities

The zoo said it would assume ownership of the sloths – temporarily – while it works with the Species Survival Plan Program to find a long-term placement for them with an AZA-accredited (Association of Zoos & Aquariums) facility. Some of the sloths could remain at the zoo, the release said.

"The sloths – both Hoffmann’s two-toed sloths and Linnaeus’s two-toed sloths – will become part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ (AZA) and Species Survival Plans (SSPs) for their species, cooperative programs designed to ensure the long-term sustainability of genetically diverse animal populations in accredited zoos," the zoo said.

Owner of Sloth World Orlando: Sloths did not die from cold stun; they died from a virus

On Friday evening, Ben Agresta, the owner of Sloth World Orlando, issued a lengthy statement about the situation.

"There is so much false and inaccurate information out there right now. The truth is, we lost sloths that had a virus of which showed barely any symptoms and was undetectable even after necropsy," he said in a statement.

"With a staff of 22 Ambassadors involved in multiple facilities with many members each shift, we put every resource and outside help possible. We all truly feel terrible that this has occurred. None of our staff did anything to ever harm an animal and do not have anything but love and compassion for them. All we wanted was for the betterment of sloths by learning as much as we can and teaching the world about them. All of us have conservation at our hearts, coupled with education. Nothing we could have done could prevent an unknown virus."