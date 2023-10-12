'Missing' Florida teen's boyfriend, his grandma arrested after she was found at their house, deputies say

Stream FOX 35 News:

A teenage boy and his grandma have been arrested after the boy's girlfriend, who was reported missing, was found staying at their house, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

A 16-year-old girl from Grand Island was reported missing on Sept. 7. She has since been found safely, deputies said, but not without fielding incorrect accounts of her whereabouts.

In the search for the girl, deputies interviewed multiple family members and people in her circle, including her juvenile boyfriend and his grandmother, Debbie Myers, who he lives with, according to deputies.

The boy and his grandma were interviewed 12 times over three weeks. In those interviews, the two maintained that they did not know where the missing girl was and provided "little information" to the case, deputies said.

Deputies informed them both of the resources being used to find the girl, plus the criminal charges they could face if they were choosing to keep information about her whereabouts from deputies. Resources being used to find the girl included: four search warrants for different social media accounts, six subpoenas for location services and eight exigent after-hour information requests, plus coordination with the FBI, U.S. Marshals, nearby sheriff's offices, local law enforcement agencies and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Myers told deputies that the extensive search was becoming "ridiculous," adding that whoever is responsible should be charged.

During the investigation, deputies ultimately found the missing girl at Myers and her grandson's house, where she was staying the whole time she was reported missing, according to the sheriff's office.

Both Myers and her grandson were arrested and charged with interference with child custody, providing false information to law enforcement and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.