NASA Crew-11 astronauts splash down after medical issue cuts ISS mission short

The crew, which includes two American astronauts, a Japanese astronaut and a Russian cosmonaut, were brought home early after a crew member experienced a medical issue on the International Space Station. Their return marks the first time NASA cut short an ISS mission because of a medical concern.



Four members of NASA's Crew-11 mission safely returned to Earth early Thursday after their International Space Station mission was cut short because of a medical issue.

Crew-11—which includes two American astronauts, a Japanese astronaut and a Russian cosmonaut—splashed down in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of San Diego around 12:41 a.m. PT/3:41 a.m. ET after a nearly 10-hour journey.

"On behalf of SpaceX and NASA, welcome home, Crew-11," NASA mission control said to astronauts as the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule hit the water.

A similar message was shared on SpaceX's official X account. "Splashdown of Dragon confirmed – welcome back to Earth, @zenanaut, @AstroIronMike, @Astro_Kimiya, and Oleg!" read the post.

The crew's mission ended about a month earlier than planned, according to NASA.

This is the first time in NASA's history that a space mission was cut short because of a medical issue.

The SpaceX Dragon capsule carrying the Crew-11 astronauts moments before splashdown in the Pacific Ocean. (Courtesy: NASA)

Why was the crew brought back early?

NASA astronauts Zena Cardman and Mike Fincke, Japanese astronaut Kimiya Yui and Russian cosmonaut Oleg Platonov began their mission to the ISS on Aug. 1 with a launch from Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

They were scheduled to stay until mid-to-late February. However, their mission was cut short because of a medical issue experienced by one of the crew members. On Jan. 8, NASA announced its decision to bring the crew home early out of an abundance of caution. NASA officials said they wanted to bring the crew back to Earth so that the astronaut could undergo a complete workup with medical equipment not available on the station.

"The health and the well-being of our astronauts is always and will be our highest priority," NASA administrator Jared Isaacman said during the news conference last week.

NASA also canceled a spacewalk that was scheduled for earlier this month.

Because of medical privacy concerns, NASA has not said which astronaut had the medical issue or what the medical issue was other than to say the person was in stable condition.

Crew-11 undocked from the space station on Wednesday to begin their return to Earth.

The crew spent less than 170 days on the space station, returning home about a month earlier than planned, according to NASA.

Who’s still on the space station?

The departure of Crew-11 leaves the ISS with just three staff members: two Russian cosmonauts, Sergey Kud-Sverchkov and Sergei Mikaev, and NASA astronaut Chris Williams.

The reduced crew means fewer experiments and maintenance will be conducted on the ISS.

Crew-12—NASA astronauts Jessica Meir and Jack Hathaway, European Space Agency astronaut Sophie Adenot and Russian cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev—is expected to head to the ISS in February.