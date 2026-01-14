Florida cold front: county-by-county forecast, timeline, how cold it could get

Two back-to-back cold fronts are expected to sweep across Florida this week and weekend, bringing with it near-freezing morning temperatures to parts of Orlando and Central Florida. Near the Florida-Georgia state line, there is a small chance of some snow flurries to form.

The first cold front arrives on Friday morning. The second is expected to arrive on Sunday.

Temperatures on Friday morning will likely be in the 20s and 30s across Central Florida. A freeze watch has been issued for almost every county in the Orlando and Gainesville areas.

Here is a county-by-county breakdown of when the coldest air could arrive, how cold it could get, and how long it could last.

