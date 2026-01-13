Bobcat spotted wandering through Orange County neighborhood

The Brief A bobcat was spotted roaming a residential neighborhood in Orange County, surprising homeowners. Residents say sightings are becoming more common as development expands into wildlife habitats. Officials say bobcats usually avoid people and advise securing trash and reporting unusual behavior.



A bobcat was spotted roaming through a residential neighborhood in Orange County, surprising homeowners and renewing warnings from wildlife officials about encounters as development expands.

Surveillance video captured the wild cat walking along a sidewalk and through a homeowner’s yard during both daytime and nighttime hours.

The Wedgefield resident, Joseph Bertrani, said he first noticed the bobcat about six months ago.

What they're saying:

Bertrani described the bobcat sighting as unsettling, adding that the animal’s presence has put him on edge as he considers his family’s safety.

"If I come in contact with it, I would have to do what I need to do to protect my family," he said. "It is a dangerous animal."

Wildlife experts say such encounters are becoming more common as housing developments push into natural habitats. Frank Robb, a wildlife trapper, said expanding construction can displace animals or surround remaining habitat with homes.

"All these new developments, all these new homes being built, while the wildlife is being pushed or the areas they had are now surrounded by homes and people," Robb said.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said bobcats generally avoid people and are not typically a threat to humans or pets. The animals primarily hunt small prey such as rodents, amphibians and reptiles.

Officials advise residents not to feed bobcats, to secure trash in closed containers and to report animals that appear sick or behave unusually. Bobcats can often be scared away using loud noises, the agency said.

Longtime residents of the area said they have noticed increased wildlife activity as neighborhoods have grown.

"I've noticed they've added houses in the far, far back, where it was really secluded and just like farms, wooded area," said Megan Allums.

Wildlife officials encourage residents to report nuisance wildlife to the commission.