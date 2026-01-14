Will it snow in Florida? When, where and how likely? Here's what we know

The Brief A strong cold front this weekend could bring snow to parts of north Florida, including the Panhandle. Forecasters say anywhere from 3 to 5 inches are possible if conditions align Sunday. Snow would be rare, as the region has never recorded measurable snowfall two years in a row.



A cold front will come through in the morning hours on Thursday with a few windows of rain, and some moderate-heavy bursts are possible.

Skies will clear, and a widespread freeze is expected across Central Florida on Friday morning in all areas north of the I-4 corridor and inland from the immediate Volusia County and Flagler County beaches.

Then, another strong cold front is expected to move into the Southeast this weekend, bringing colder temperatures and enough moisture to potentially produce snow in parts of North Florida and the Panhandle.

Snow in Florida, two years in a row?

What To Expect:

Yes! Two models which we frequently rely on suggest snow is increasingly likely in the Florida Panhandle and North Florida this weekend.

"It takes a lot to happen for snow to accumulate in Florida, but it looks like this system may be able to do so," said FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Noah Bergren.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

When will it snow?

The second major cold front will sweep into the southeast this weekend, bringing another big drop in temperature — but this one will bring more moisture with it. And some of that moisture, may fall as snow!

The timeline appears to be late Saturday night into Sunday afternoon.

How much snow will fall?

But how much snow? Well, that will depend on how cold it gets as the snow is falling, but up to 3 inches of snow appears possible if things hold the way they look now, from the Florida Panhandle up into Southern Georgia!

Some models suggest a coating to an inch, some are more bullish with over 3 inches of snow falling. Something in the middle seems reasonable for now.

Rarity of snow in Florida

It snowed famously and historically in January 2025 with over 8 inches of snow in parts of the western Florida Panhandle, shutting down I-10 for a period of time. Snow would be especially rare, as records show the Tallahassee area has never seen measurable snowfall in back-to-back years.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

In fact, looking back at Tallahassee area weather records (since 1893) — it has never snowed two years in a row. In Tallahassee, the most snow ever in order:

1958 : 2.8"

2025: 1.9"

1938: 1.7"

1989: 1.0"

1973, 1955: 0.4"

1951: 0.2"

2018: 0.1"

2014, 2013, 2010: Trace