Celebration Publix shooting: 2 Florida teens now in custody after shots fired in parking lot, deputies say

Two teens are in custody after a shooting that stemmed from a "prior beef" erupted in the parking lot of a Publix in Celebration on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting suspect was identified as a 17-year-old boy, whose name FOX 35 News is choosing not to disclose due to his age. He was transported to a juvenile detention center on charges including attempted premeditated murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, discharging a firearm in public, improper exhibition of a firearm, possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent and possession of a firearm by a juvenile.

Detectives also identified the driver of another car involved in the incident as 18-year-old Maliky Kris Blair. Blair was booked into the Polk County Jail on criminal traffic violations. The Osceola County Sheriff's Office said other charges are forthcoming.

Maliky Kris Blair (Photo: Osceola County Sheriff's Office)

Blair's involvement in the incident wasn't made clear, but during a press conference yesterday, Sheriff Marcos Lopez said the driver of a red car, the suspected shooter, and the driver of a blue car, ID'ed as Blair, got into an altercation.

The suspect was identified after the victim, who was shot multiple times in the back in the Publix parking lot in the Water Tower Shoppes, was reported to be in stable condition, according to an update from deputies on Thursday morning. After the shooting on Wednesday, the victim as transported to Orlando Regional Hospital for treatment, but was "uncooperative" with deputies and did not want to ID the alleged shooter, Sheriff Lopez said.

You can watch Sheriff Lopez's press conference below.

Deputies executed a search warrant at the suspect's home with the help of the SWAT Team. There, officials found firearms and live ammunition.

"I want to thank the brave men and women of the Osceola County Sheriff's Office who relentlessly, through investigative leads, quickly located and arrested (the suspect) at his residence, without incident, for attempted murder," Sheriff Lopez said in a statement. "The dedication to public safety and keeping our community safe is of the utmost priority."

Deputies maintain that this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public. The investigation remains ongoing.