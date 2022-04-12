'Missing' Florida teen planned to skip school, no evidence of her being followed, police say

article

Officials have released more details about a Port St. Lucie teenager who was reported missing on Monday and later found safe.

Police began searching for Saige Stiles, 15, when she did not show up to school. She was reportedly walking to school and was on the phone with a friend when she said that she was being followed by someone.

Saige was seen on a security camera that morning, but police said the teenager did not appear to be in immediate danger or distress. A search was initiated for the teen.

In a tweet around 6 p.m. Monday night, police said Saige had been found safe and "in good health."

In an update on Facebook, police said that Saige had reportedly planned to skip school that day and there is no evidence that she was being followed by someone.

"There is no threat to the community," police wrote on social media.

