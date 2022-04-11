Missing Florida girl said she was being followed before disappearing, police say

article

Port St. Lucie police are looking for a 15-year-old girl who they say was last seen walking to school but never arrived.

Saige Stiles was last seen in the area of SW Darwin Blvd and SW Belmont Circle on Monday.

Police say a camera in the area showed Saige around 7:30 a.m. walking behind houses in the Panther Trace Community. They say she did not appear to be in any immediate danger or distress at the time.

According to a Facebook post by the police, Saige was talking to a friend on the phone while walking to school and said she was being followed. Out of concern, her friend called 911. When officers arrived, they say they found Saige's backpack and cellphone on the sidewalk to the Panther Trace Community on Tulip Blvd.

A sheriff's office helicopter and bloodhounds are assisting in the search.

Saige is 5’5, 120lbs, and has brown hair. She was last seen wearing jeans and a long sleeve gray shirt.



If you have any information about her whereabouts, please immediately call 911.

