Missing Florida girl believed to be headed to Orlando with unknown man: deputies
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Marion County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing and endangered teenage girl.
Aliyah Williams, 14, was last seen leaving the Heart of Florida Youth Ranch, located on N Highway 301 in Citra. Deputies believe she is headed south to Orlando with an unknown man in an unknown vehicle.
The teen was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black shorts, and red, white, and black shoes.
She currently has red and black hair with one nose piercing on each nostril, deputies said in a news release.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, you're asked to call 911 immediately.