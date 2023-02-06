Missing Florida girl believed to be headed to Orlando with unknown man: deputies

article

The Marion County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing and endangered teenage girl.

Aliyah Williams, 14, was last seen leaving the Heart of Florida Youth Ranch, located on N Highway 301 in Citra. Deputies believe she is headed south to Orlando with an unknown man in an unknown vehicle.

The teen was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black shorts, and red, white, and black shoes.

She currently has red and black hair with one nose piercing on each nostril, deputies said in a news release.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you're asked to call 911 immediately.