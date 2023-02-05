Florida man who charged at deputies with knives was having mental health episode: Deputies

article

A Florida man was arrested after he reportedly charged at deputies with knives after they were called to his parent's house in response to a mental episode, deputies said.

Around 1 p.m. Sunday, a call in about a man "acting erratically with two knives," deputies said. This is the second call in the past three weeks of the man exhibiting this behavior.

Deputies previously responded to the house on Jan. 17 after his mother reported he was armed, screaming, paranoid, and possibly hallucinating during an apparent mental health episode. Deputies said he was not receptive to the deputies’ attempts to communicate with him and connect him with counseling services.

When deputies entered the back door of the home Sunday, they deployed tasers and a less-lethal shotgun to subdue the man who was later identified as 43-year-old Michael Collmar. Despite the taser deployments, Collmar ran out the front door of the home where another deputy was, charging toward him.

That deputy fired at Collmar, who was treated at the scene and then transported to a hospital for surgery.

Collmar’s parents were not injured in the incident, and neither were any of the deputies involved.

According to deputies, Collmar was recently released from Florida prison in October 2022 after serving about 4 years for charges including aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. His arrest, in that case, came after he stabbed a Port Orange man multiple times in July 2017. His Florida criminal history includes 31 felony charges with 17 convictions and 33 misdemeanor charges with 19 convictions.