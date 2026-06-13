Missing endangered 18-year-old last seen in Sanford, police say

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The Brief Authorities said Nelson is considered endangered due to a mental health diagnosis. Police said he was last seen wearing red shorts with an Aztec design and a black shirt featuring an American Sign Language design. It is unknown whether he was wearing shoes. Known to travel between Sanford and Wesley Chapel and is believed to be traveling on foot.



The Sanford Police Department is asking for the public's help locating an endangered missing 18-year-old who was last seen earlier this month.

According to police, Mark A. Nelson was last seen on June 7 in the 2700 block of South Orlando Drive in Sanford. Investigators said Nelson has been known to travel between Sanford and Wesley Chapel and is believed to be traveling on foot.

Authorities said Nelson is considered endangered due to a mental health diagnosis.

What we know:

Nelson is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall and about 170 pounds with short brown hair and brown eyes. He has a semicolon tattoo on his left wrist and a tattoo of a hand on his right forearm.

Police said he was last seen wearing red shorts with an Aztec design and a black shirt featuring an American Sign Language design. It is unknown whether he was wearing shoes.

Anyone with information about Nelson's whereabouts is asked to contact the Sanford Police Department immediately.