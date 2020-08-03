Missing 9-month-old child out of Jacksonville found safe, authorities say

article

UPDATE: FDLE says that the child has been found safe.

[ORIGINAL STORY BELOW]

A Florida MISSING CHILD Alert has been issued for a 9-month-old child out of Jacksonville.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) said that Noah Sims is missing and was last seen in the 8000th-block of 103rd Street in Jacksonville. He was wearing a gray onesie. In addition, he is said to be about two-feet tall and weighs 20 pounds.

They said that Noah may be in the company of 36-year-old Corey Sims, who was last seen wearing a light blue polo shirt, coral shorts, and white sneakers. He is said to be about five-feet, nine-inches tall, and weighs about 160 pounds.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Noah or Corey Sims, please contact the FDLE at 1-888-356-4774 or the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or 911.

