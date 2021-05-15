Missing 12-year-old Orlando girl found safe

article

UPDATE:

Mia Daniela Caggiano has been found safe.

EARLIER STORY:

Orange County deputies are searching for a 12-year-old girl who hasn't been seen since Monday.

Mia Daniela Caggiano was last seen at 11:30 a.m. leaving the Motel 6 at 5300 Adanson Street in Orlando.

"There is concern for Mia Caggiano’s well-being due to her young age," deputies said.

No description or what she may have been wearing the last time she was seen has been provided.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to call 407-836-4357.