'Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway' ride at Disney's Hollywood Studios runs without sound and animations

Magic Hijinx, a theme park channel on YouTube, posted a video of Disney's Hollywood Studios' newest attraction, Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway, on Friday.

However, this video was different than a typical ride-through because none of the animations or sounds were working.

The video, which was taken on July 16th, captured the entire ride and it is eerily quiet and still.

Magical Hijinx told FOX 35 that "when I told the [cast member], it seemed like no one else had said anything."

The new attraction is described as a "two and a half D" attraction, utilizing both practical and animated sets while riders board a train and become part of a Mickey Mouse cartoon short. It took the place of an older attraction, the 'Great Movie Ride.'

