FOX 35 News gets sneak peek of Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway opening March 4
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - All aboard Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway!
The first-ever Mickey-themed attraction at Walt Disney World is opening up in the Chinese Theater, formerly the home of the Great Movie Ride, on March 4.
The new attraction is described as a "two and a half D" attraction, utilizing both practical and animated sets while riders board a train and become part of a Mickey Mouse cartoon short.
The same ride is slated to open at Disneyland in California in 2022.