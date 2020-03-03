FOX 35 News gets sneak peek of Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway opening March 4

All aboard Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway!

The first-ever Mickey-themed attraction at Walt Disney World is opening up in the Chinese Theater, formerly the home of the Great Movie Ride, on March 4.

The new attraction is described as a "two and a half D" attraction, utilizing both practical and animated sets while riders board a train and become part of a Mickey Mouse cartoon short.

The same ride is slated to open at Disneyland in California in 2022.

READ MORE ON THE DISNEY PARKS BLOG