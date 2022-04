article

How would you like to spend an evening with Michael Bublé?

The Grammy-award winning jazz and pop singer is returning to Orlando on his "Higher" tour with a stop at the Amway Center this summer.

Bublé will perform on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 6 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

The Canadian singer also has stops planned in Sunrise and Tampa.