Melbourne High School lockdown lifted following 'swatting' incident, police say

A lockdown at Melbourne High School was lifted after authorities determined that concerns over a "potential threat" were unfounded, according to a spokesperson for the Melbourne Police Department.

Police said a call reporting an explosive device and a possible active shooter was received on Monday afternoon. The school went into lockdown while officers investigated the claim.

"It was ultimately determined to be a swatting incident," the spokesperson said. "Once the campus was confirmed safe, the lockdown was lifted."

