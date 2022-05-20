MegaCon Orlando 2022: Everything you need to know before you go

MegaCon Orlando is bringing some mega crowds to the Orange County Convention Center this weekend.

On Thursday, the annual sci-fi, comic, and all-things-fandom convention opened for its 2022 event in Orlando. The event runs through Sunday and has become known for their yearly display of merchandise, cosplay, panels, and celebrity guests representing beloved franchises of all kinds.

The event is expected to draw in hundreds of thousands of fans. There are also numerous vendors and a long list of celebrity guests you can meet!

CELEBRITY GUESTS

This year, some highlights include various WWE stars, including Rey Mysterio and Adam Cole, and the stars of the hit Netflix series ‘Cobra Kai.’

RELATED: Orlando weekend events: Megacon, Orlando Fringe Festival, Monster Jam Finals, among offerings for May 20-22

Other notable celebrities attending this year's event are Brendan Fraser (The Mummy), Elijah Wood (The Lord of the Rings), Ashley Eckstein (Star Wars: The Clone Wars), and Nathan Fillion (Firefly).

TICKETS

Tickets can be purchased on the MegaCon website. However, only single-day passes are available. An adult, single-day pass costs $47 for Friday, $62 for Saturday, and $52 for Sunday. Your ticket includes admission to one day of MegaCon Orlando, show floor access, panel room/theater access, and a souvenir badge.

PARKING

Parking is available at the Orange County Convention Center at the North/South lot for a fee. If those lots are full, additional parking will be made available at the West Parking Lot with shuttles running to transport attendees to the convention center.

Advertisement

MegaCon wraps up on Sunday. For more information, visit the official MegaCon Orlando website.