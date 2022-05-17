Orlando weekend: Megacon, Monster Jam Finals, among events planned for May 20-22

article

Need weekend plans? Here are some activities happening in Orlando and the surrounding area.

MEGACON

Calling all comics, anime and gamers! Megacon Orlando officially kicks off on Thursday, May 19 and will run through Sunday, May 22.

Celebrities Elijah Wood, Brendan Fraser, Katee Sackhoff, and the voice actors of Naruto, Batman, Princess Belle, are among the many special guests slated to appear at the event.

Single-day passes start at $27. For more information about the event, visit www.fanexpohq.com/megaconorlando/.

MONSTER JAM FINALS

Monster truck fans! The Monster Jam World Finals is returning to Camping World Stadium in Orlando on Saturday, May 21 through Sunday, May 22.

At the championship event, guests will get to see the best trucks and their drivers go head-to-head in racing, freestyle, high jump and skill competitions, according to Monster Jam's website.

There will be a pit party on both days of the championship, where fans can see the monster trucks up close and meet the drivers.

Tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster.

VIVA LA MUSICA

According to SeaWorld's website, Saturday, May 21 and Sunday, May 22, are the final opportunities to check out its family-friendly Latin celebration.

There will be Latin cuisine, live music, dance zones, kid activities, and concerts at Nautilus Theater featuring Poncho Sanchez on Saturday and Proyecto Uno on Sunday.

SeaWorld says the event is included in park admission.

TK KIRKLAND COMEDY SHOW

Comedian TK Kirkland, who has worked with people and groups like Ice Cube, Rude Boys, and Public Enemy, according to the Orlando Improv, will perform at the comedy theater on International Drive on Friday, May 20 and Saturday, May 21. Tickets are $32 and can be purchased here.

WELCOME TO ROCKVILLE

Rock music lovers. If you're willing to travel, the Welcome to Rockville festival will officially kick off Friday, May 19 at the Daytona International Speedway, in Daytona Beach, and will run through Sunday May 21, the festival's website states. Several rockstars like KISS, Guns N' Roses, and Papa Roach, will be performing, to name a few.