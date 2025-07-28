Woman claims she and her dog were attacked by unleashed dog at Brevard County beach

The Brief A Brevard County woman says she was bitten by a Great Dane that was off-leash at Canova Beach. The woman and her dog, both injured, were following the posted leash rules. The case is under investigation by Brevard County officials.



A Brevard County woman is recovering after she says she and her dog were attacked by an unleashed Great Dane at a dog-friendly beach over the weekend.

What we know:

A Melbourne woman claims she was attacked by a dog at Canova Beach, which is a dog beach in Brevard County.

Alisha Stewart and her dog Dusty were at the beach walking along the shoreline just before 8 p.m. on Saturday. She said a Great Dane approached them, and when she tried to keep the dog away from Dusty, she said the other dog bit her arm, causing two deep gashes.

Stewart says that her dog was on a leash attached to her waist, and the other dog was not on a leash. There is signage at the beach that says dogs must be on a leash at all times.

Brevard County Animal Services visited Stewart’s home on Monday afternoon, as they took the report.

Stewart suffered deep cuts to her arm, and her dog Dusty had scratches on his head and face.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not confirmed whether the attacking dog’s owner has been identified or cited. It’s unclear if the dog has a history of aggression or if any legal action will follow.

The condition or whereabouts of the Great Dane and its owner have not been publicly released.

What they're saying:

Alisha Stewart told FOX 35 News she was bitten Saturday evening at Canova Beach, which allows pets but requires them to be leashed. Stewart said her dog, Dusty, was tethered to her waist when the other dog, allegedly off-leash, approached aggressively.

"[The Great Dane] he came up towards him, towards us, and I put out my arm to try to keep the space," explained Stewart. "I started yelling no, because a lot of times, if I do that, the dog will run off. If you just try to keep space, the dog would run off, but that dog, for whatever reason, proceeded to attack."

Stewart hopes other dog owners see this story and understand why it’s so important to keep your dog on a leash.

"It all could have been prevented if he had just had his dog on the leash. We'd never be here," she said.

What's next:

A spokesperson with the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a bite investigator is reviewing the case.