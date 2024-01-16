All the celebrities you can meet at MEGACON Orlando: Michael J. Fox, Tom Hiddleston, Susan Sarandon & more

MEGACON Orlando is back – and the 2024 celebrity lineup is sure to be a big draw for comic, sci-fi, horror, anime and gaming fans across the country.

The annual convention is scheduled to be held at the Orange County Convention Center from Feb. 1-4.

Single-day tickets and four-day passes are still available for purchase online.

MEGACON announced Tuesday that the cast of Entourage – Adrian Grenier, Jerry Ferrara, Kevin Dillon and Kevin Connolly – will make their convention debut to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the comedy-drama TV series. Besides Entourage, there are dozens of familiar faces set to speak at panels, take selfies with fans and sign autographs at one of North America's largest conventions.

RELATED : Ashes of original 'Star Trek' actors, creator headed to space from Florida for final mission

Here's a look at the full lineup:

MEGACON Orlando celebrity lineup for 2024

Note: Celebrity appearances are subject to change. Please check with MEGACON for up-to-date information.

Stranger Things stars Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), and Grace Van Dien (Chrissy Cunningham)

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK - MAY 14: (L-R) David Harbour, Caleb Mclaughlin, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Sadie Sink, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, and Priah Ferguson attends Netflix's "Stranger Things" Season 4 New York Premiere at Netflix Brooklyn on Expand

William Shatner , a fan favorite most known for his role in the Star Trek franchise

Back to the Future stars Michael J. Fox (Marty McFly), Christopher Lloyd (Dr. Emmett Brown), Lea Thompson (Lorraine Baines) and Tom Wilson (Buford "Mad Dog" Tannen)

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 21: (L-R) Huey Lewis, Michael J. Fox, Bob Gale, Christopher Lloyd, and Lea Thompson attend the Back to the Future reunion with fans in celebration of the Back to the Future 30th Anniversary Trilogy on Blu-ray and DVD on October Expand

Giancarlo Esposito ( The Mandalorian)

National Lampoon ’s "Cousin Eddie" Randy Quaid

Paul Bettany ( Marvel Cinematic Universe )

Tom Hiddleston (Loki)

SAN DIEGO, CA - JULY 20: Actor Tom Hiddleston speaks onstage at Marvel Studios "Thor: The Dark World" and "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" during Comic-Con International 2013 at San Diego Convention Center on July 20, 2013 in San Diego, Californ Expand

Eman Esfandi ( King Richard, The Inspection )

Alan Tudyk (Star Wars, Firefly)

Robbie Amell ( Code 8 )

Rainn Wilson (The Office)

THE OFFICE -- "Workplace Bullying" Episode 901 -- Pictured: Rainn WIlson as Dwight Schrute-- (Photo by: Justin Lubin/NBCNBCU Photo Bank)

Chris Sarandon (The Princess Bride)

Geena Davis (Thelma and Lousie, Beetlejuice)

Temuera Morrison (The Book of Boba Fett, Moana)

Entourage's Adrian Grenier, Jerry Ferrara, Kevin Dillon and Kevin Connolly

HOLLYWOOD - JUNE 16: Actor Kevin Dillon, actor Jeremy Piven, actor Kevin Connolly, actor Jerry Ferrara, and actor Adrian Grenier arrive at HBO's "Entourage" Season 7 premiere held at Paramount Theater on the Paramount Studios lot on June 16, 2010 in Expand

C reator and writer Butch Hartman (The Fairly Oddparents, Danny Phantom)

Ashley Eckstein ( Star Wars: The Clone Wars , Founder of Her Universe )

Marisa Tomei (My Cousin Vinny, Spider-Man)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 13: Marisa Tomei attends Sony Pictures' "Spider-Man: No Way Home" Los Angeles Premiere on December 13, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Loterra Swit (M.A.S.H.)

Keith David ( The Thing, The Live )

Star Wars' Hayden Christensen (Anakin Skywalker, Darth Vader), Anthony Daniels (C-3PO), Joonas Suotamo (Chewbacca)

Hayden Christensen and Darth Vader during Nickelodeon's 18th Annual Kids Choice Awards - Backstage and Audience at Pauley Pavillion in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Ewan McGregor (Obi-Wan Kenobi)

Ke Huy Quan ( Loki, Everything, Everywhere, All At Once, Goonies )

Danny Trejo (Machete, Predator, The Book of Boba Fett, Spy Kids)

UNIVERSAL CITY, CA - NOVEMBER 30: Danny Trejo attends the premiere of Netflix's 'The Ridiculous 6' on November 30, 2015 in Universal City, California. (Photo by JB Lacroix/WireImage)

Director, producer and animator Don Bluth (An American Tail, All Dogs go to Heaven)

Director Eli Roth (Thanksgiving, Cabin Fever, Hostel 1 & 2, Inglorious Basterds)

The Princess Bride’s Robin Wright, Cary Elwes and Wallace Shawn

TODAY -- Pictured: Robin Wright on Wednesday, October 17, 2018 -- (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

Juliette Lewis ( Yellow Jackets )

Charmed’s Holly Marie Combs, Alyssa Milano, and Rose McGowan

Alyssa Milano, Rose McGowan and Holly Marie Combs during "Charmed" Celebrates 150 Episodes and First Season on DVD at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by SGranitz/WireImage)

Stephen Amell ( Arrow, Heels)

Tony Danza (Who's The Boss?, Taxi)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 06: Tony Danza attends "The Good Liar" New York Premiere on November 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/WireImage)

Cameron Monoghan ( Shameless )

Jamie Farr ( M.A.S.H. )

Sean Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy, Gilmore Girls)

Sean Gunn at the premiere of "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" held at the Dolby Ballroom on April 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Matthew Lewis ( Harry Potter )

Jason Isaacs (Harry Potter, Peter Pan)

Felicia Day ( The Guild )

Beverly Hills 90210's Jason Priestley and Shannon Doherty

UNITED STATES - SEPTEMBER 01: Jason Priestly and Shannen Doherty attending the 1991 Emmy Awards in LA 09/91 (Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images) Expand

Ming-Na Wen (The Book of Boba Fett)

Alex Kingston ( Doctor Who )

Ethan Suplee ( Remember the Titans, The Wolf of Wall Street )

Michelle Hurd (Star Trek)

Johnny Yong Bosch ( Mighty Morphin Power Rangers )

My Name Is Earl 's Jaime Pressly ( Joy Turner ), Jason Lee (Earl Hickey)

One Piece's Iñaki Godoy (Juan Ruiz), Jacob Romero (Usopp), Aidan Scott (Helmeppo)

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - JUNE 17: (L-R) Taz Skylar, Jacob Romero Gibson, Emily Rudd, Mackenyu and Iñaki Godoy speak during Netflix's Tudum: A Global Fan Event 2023 at Fundação Bienal de São Paulo on June 17, 2023 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Alexandre Expand

Gina Carano (The Mandalorian)

Jeff Ward ( One Piece, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. )

John Rhys-Davies (Lord of the Rings, Indiana Jones)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 14: John Rhys-Davies attends the Los Angeles Premiere of LucasFilms' "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" at Dolby Theatre on June 14, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Daniel Logan ( The Book of Boba Fett )

McKenna Grace (Ghostbusters: Afterlife)

Susan Sarandon (Rocky Horror Picture Show, Thelma and Louise)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 18: Susan Sarandon attends "Thelma And Louise" 30th Anniversary drive-in charity screening experience hosted by MGM and Cinespia at The Greek Theatre on June 18, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Ge Expand

Sofia Boutella (Rebel Moon)

Katey Sagal (Sons of Anarchy, Married with Children)

Diana Lee Inosanto (Ahsoka)

More celebrities are expected to be announced in the days leading up to MEGACON.

Each celebrity has a list of prices for autographs and photos on the MEGACON website. Click here to see the full list.