Powerball ticket worth $1 million sold at 7-Eleven in Orange County, Florida

By Dani Medina
Published  March 26, 2024 3:34pm EDT
Ocoee
FOX 35 Orlando
OCOEE, Fla. - Nobody won Monday's Powerball drawing with a monumental jackpot of $800 million – but one lucky Central Florida resident walked away with a huge chunk of change. 

Someone purchased a winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million from a 7-Eleven in Ocoee, according to the Florida Lottery. The Quick Pick ticket matched all five numbers – 7-11-19-53-68 – but not the Powerball, 23. 

The winning ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven store located at 331 W. Silver Star Road in Ocoee. 

The Powerball jackpot keeps rolling, and will reach an estimated $865 million for Wednesday night's drawing. 