Powerball ticket worth $1 million sold at 7-Eleven in Orange County, Florida

Nobody won Monday's Powerball drawing with a monumental jackpot of $800 million – but one lucky Central Florida resident walked away with a huge chunk of change.

Someone purchased a winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million from a 7-Eleven in Ocoee, according to the Florida Lottery. The Quick Pick ticket matched all five numbers – 7-11-19-53-68 – but not the Powerball, 23.

The winning ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven store located at 331 W. Silver Star Road in Ocoee.

The Powerball jackpot keeps rolling, and will reach an estimated $865 million for Wednesday night's drawing.