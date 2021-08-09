Meeting planned to discuss masks at schools in Brevard County

While the back and forth over face-coverings continues ahead of this school year, the Brevard County School District is actually holding a meeting to discuss the issue on the first day of classes Tuesday.

Dozens of parents in the county are teaming up to lobby for a mask mandate in place, but not everyone supports the idea.

The first day of school in Brevard County has some parents anxious.

"There's just not enough safety measures in place for our children and our teachers," said Elizabeth Logan, a member of two community groups Families for Safe Schools, and Standing Heroes for Average Workers.

On Tuesday, before the Brevard County School Board, parents plan to host a conference, urging officials to put a mask mandate in place.

Right now, masks are optional.

"There will be community spread when these children bring the virus home to their unvaccinated parents are unvaccinated neighbors," Logan added.

"If they don't feel comfortable with their children around other children who potentially may not wear a mask, they may need to consider other options like online," said Rebecca Sarwi, with a group called Moms for Liberty.

Sarwi said the issue has already been decided to make masks optional and she believes if school board members reinstate a mandate, it would be a violation of the Florida Parents' Bill of Rights.

"I want them to know it. I want them to read it. And I want them to know that it's law," she said, adding, "We would stand up for people's right to wear a mask if they were told that they weren't allowed to because the option should be that of you, yourself or for parents for their children, and not made by anybody else."

Brevard County school officials didn't have anything to say about Tuesday's meeting, but in a statement expressed excitement about the start of a new school year and strongly recommend students and staff wear masks.

The conference will happen ahead of the school board meeting at 4 p.m.

