Meet the candidates: Orange County Sheriff

article

There are three candidates in the running to become Orange County's Sheriff. Voters can choose to re-elect John Mina or vote for one of the two write-in candidates to run the agency.

John Mina (D) has been Orange County’s Sheriff since November 2018 when he replaced Sheriff Jerry Demings after Demings was elected as Orange County Mayor. Prior to becoming sheriff, Mina served with the Orlando Police Department for 28 years. He was appointed as chief of police in 2014.

According to his website, Sheriff Mina’s priorities are making Orange County an even better and safer place to live, work and visit.

During his time as sheriff, Mina has led the agency during some of the most high profile crimes, including the terror attack on Pulse nightclub in 2016.

In 2019, Sheriff Mina returned nearly $1.6 million to the Orange County general fund while overall crime countywide decreased.

“He’s kept crime low by introducing a new crime lab that features rapid DNA testing and has protected our children by placing a School Resource Deputy in all traditional public schools,” his website states. “But John knows that protecting our community is about more than just fighting crime. He’s built a smarter justice system with community partnerships, a holistic approach to the opioid crisis and a sharp reduction in juvenile arrests."

Advertisement

Winston Johnson (WRI) is a write-in candidate in the 2020 election on Nov. 3 for Orange County Sheriff. His profile on ballotpedia.org has not provided details of his campaign.

Tim Lucas Adams (WRI) is a write-in candidate in the 2020 election on Nov. 3 for Orange County Sheriff. His profile on ballotpedia.org has not provided details of his campaign.

You can find FOX 35's complete guide to the 2020 election HERE.