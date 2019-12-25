Meals On Wheels delivers Christmas gifts and food in Seminole County

Gary Waters lives by himself in Sanford, but thanks to some special visitors he won't have to spend Christmas alone.



“Being by myself, every time I get to see different folks, because every day different folks bring me food,” Waters said.



Wednesday, he got a visit from Margaret and Dennis Kerby - volunteers for Seminole County's Meals on Wheels program. Not only did they bring him a hot meal, they also arrived bearing gifts.

“I don't know yet,” said Waters, shaking the box, “looks like a whole bunch of stuff - it's heavy!”



The holiday meal was pot roast with potatoes and green beans, plus a biscuit, milk and either pumpkin or pecan pie. The Kerbys collected the gifts and food at Meals on Wheels' pickup spot in Sanford.



“Because these people, they can't get out, they're home by themselves, and we just, you know, just try to make their life better,” Dennis Kerby said.



Fourty-five volunteers delivered the food and gifts to 252 seniors in the county.

“All we want to do is make sure they know they're loved, and thought of, and that they're always in our hearts,” said Rubie Pettway, the organization’s delivery coordinator.

Gary Waters said he was feeling that love. “It's wonderful,” he cried, “I'm so happy!”