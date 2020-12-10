Orlando International Airport unveils its 1st floating solar array

article

Orlando International Airport unveiled its first floating solar array Thursday morning.

It floats in water near the airport. The array is a collection of 360 solar panels on a 19,000 square-foot island that can power about 14 homes.

The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority partnered with the Orlando Utilities Commission to build the solar panels.

OUC General Manager Clint Bullock said that the array will bring attention to solar power because it can be seen by planes that fly over it.

“The one thing that we have in our region here is water, bodies of water, lakes, retention ponds, and we have an opportunity to leverage those locations,” Bullock said. “This is an example of leveraging these locations and also doing renewable energy.”

The solar array is arranged in the shape of the airport’s logo and it lights up at night.

