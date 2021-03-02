Massive fire tears through abandoned condo complex near Florida Mall

A fire broke out at an abandoned condo complex in Orlando early Tuesday morning, causing the structure to partially collapse.

Orange County Fire Rescue arrived on the scene at 1851 W Landstreet Road. Officials say a massive fire tore through a vacant complex "with heavy fire on the 1st, 2nd and 3rd floor."

The structure partially collapsed. Crews are working to put the fire out.

FOX 35's Amanda McKenzie reports that this is the location of the old Blossom Park Condos. It was condemned in 2015 for being structurally unsound and that for years it has been a site for crime and drug abuse.

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 35 News app. Download for iOS or Android

SKYFOX flew over the scene where flames were shooting out of the roof as crews worked to get the blaze under control.

Landstreet is shut down to traffic between US-441 and the Beachline. Drivers should be aware of heavy smoke in the area.

So far, no word of any injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest breaking updates.