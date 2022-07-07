Massive fire reported at Miami flea market, near Miami International Airport | reports

First responders in Miami were fighting a massive three-alarm fire reportedly at a flea market Thursday afternoon, not far from Miami International Airport.

WSVN, the FOX-affiliate in Miami, reported that the fire was burning on Northwest 37th Street and 30th Avenue, close to the east end of the airport.

Video from WSVN's helicopter showed multiple ladder trucks and firefighters spraying water on several buildings that were on fire, as huge plumes of dark smoke hovered above.

It was not immediately known what caused the fire, when it started, or what was specifically burning at the flea market. It was also not clear if the incident was impacting flights at Miami International Airport. FOX 35 has reached out to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue for information.