It was an unusual day on base when a 10-foot alligator made an appearance on the runway at MacDill Air Force Base in Hillsborough County on Monday.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said they received a report of a gator on the runway and made their way to the Air Force base. Officers wrangled the gator and removed it from the base.

The alligator was transferred to the Hillsborough River, official said.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ An alligator was removed from the runway at MacDill Air Force Base on April 22, 2024. (Photo: MacDill Air Force Base)

"Our newest toothy Airman has been relocated to a more suitable environment off base. Special thanks to FWC for the assist. They think Elvis pushed this guy away from home," MacDill Air Force Base wrote on social media.