Masks optional for everyone at Orange County Public Schools, officials say

Masks will no longer be required at Orange County Public Schools, officials said Thursday.

Following the passing of a new law in Florida’s Capitol this week, Orange County Public Schools has announced that masks will now be optional for students in district buildings and vehicles. Notes from a parent are no longer required to opt-out and staff will also no longer monitor face mask compliance.

RELATED: Governor signs bill blocking mandates on COVID-19 vaccines, school masks

In addition, after the Thanksgiving break starting Monday, Nov. 29, they said that masks will be optional for all adults, including visitors, vendors, and volunteers on Orange County Public School property.

They also recommended the COVID-19 vaccines to those eligible to take them.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.