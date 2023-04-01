Maryland Fried Chicken in Winter Garden closing for good on Saturday

A Winter Garden staple, Maryland Fried Chicken, will serve its last drumstick on Saturday when the popular restaurant closes its doors for good after 57 years in business.

The current owner bought the store on W. Colonial Drive in 2020 and had big dreams for it, including renovations, but because of the pandemic, those dreams weren't as feasible as they thought.

"We had to close because as a small business owner, we don't see the perks that a large buyer like a large chain might see," owner Sarah Sleeth told FOX 35 News.

MORE NEWS: Florida's oldest diner is still serving up nostalgia almost 100 years later

The restaurant is hoping to sell all of its furniture and equipment and give the profits to employees.

On the window of the restaurant is a sign thanking the community for their support over the years.

The restaurant is expecting to be busy on its last day of business. Doors open at 10:30 and close at 9 p.m.