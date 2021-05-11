Expand / Collapse search

Marriott Vacations Worldwide offers $1,000 signing bonus, holding hiring event

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Economy
FOX 35 Orlando
Marriott Hotel Sign or Logo. Upper floors with railings in balconies in white building. (Photo by Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images)

ORLANDO, Fla. - U.S. employers posted a record number of available jobs last month.

Businesses are desperate to find new workers as the economy expands.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide is one of those companies. They are offering $1,000 signing bonus.

There's a hiring event on Wednesday for jobs in 'Safety and Security,' 'Housekeeping,' and 'Engineering and Maintenance.'

For more information on the hiring event, click here.