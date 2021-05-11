Marriott Vacations Worldwide offers $1,000 signing bonus, holding hiring event
ORLANDO, Fla. - U.S. employers posted a record number of available jobs last month.
Businesses are desperate to find new workers as the economy expands.
Marriott Vacations Worldwide is one of those companies. They are offering $1,000 signing bonus.
There's a hiring event on Wednesday for jobs in 'Safety and Security,' 'Housekeeping,' and 'Engineering and Maintenance.'
