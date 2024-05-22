Marion County 2024 high school graduation schedule, locations & livestreams
MARION COUNTY, Fla. - It's commencement season in Marion County!
Please be sure to contact your child's school for event information, including parking and bag policies.
All graduation ceremonies will be streamed on Marion County Public Schools' YouTube page.
Here's a look at the 2024 high school graduation schedule, according to Marion County Public Schools:
Wednesday, May 22
- 6 p.m.: Vanguard High at Southeastern Livestock Pavilion
Thursday, May 23
- 11 a.m.: Hillcrest School at Hillcrest Gymnasium
- 6 p.m.: North Marion High at Southeastern Livestock Pavilion
Friday, May 24
- 6 p.m.: Dunnellon High at World Equestrian Center
- 6 p.m.: Lake Weir High at Southeastern Livestock Pavilion
Saturday, May 25
- 8 a.m.: Belleview High at Belleview High Stadium
- 8 a.m.: Forest High at World Equestrian Center
Tuesday, May 28
- 8 a.m.: West Port High at World Equestrian Center
Thursday, June 13
- 6 p.m.: Marion Technical College at Brown Greaton-Cole Auditorium at Marion Technical Institute
Congrats, grads!