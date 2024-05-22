Expand / Collapse search

Marion County 2024 high school graduation schedule, locations & livestreams

By Dani Medina
Published  May 22, 2024 3:23pm EDT
Marion County
FOX 35 Orlando

Tips for recent graduates to land their dream job

Co-founder of investment firm Parkway Venture Capital, Gregg Hill, gives some advice for local graduates beginning the job search. He also provides the current job outlook and market conditions.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - It's commencement season in Marion County! 

Please be sure to contact your child's school for event information, including parking and bag policies. 

All graduation ceremonies will be streamed on Marion County Public Schools' YouTube page

Here's a look at the 2024 high school graduation schedule, according to Marion County Public Schools:

Wednesday, May 22

  • 6 p.m.: Vanguard High at Southeastern Livestock Pavilion

Thursday, May 23

  • 11 a.m.: Hillcrest School at Hillcrest Gymnasium
  • 6 p.m.: North Marion High at Southeastern Livestock Pavilion

Friday, May 24

  • 6 p.m.: Dunnellon High at World Equestrian Center
  • 6 p.m.: Lake Weir High at Southeastern Livestock Pavilion

Saturday, May 25

  • 8 a.m.: Belleview High at Belleview High Stadium
  • 8 a.m.: Forest High at World Equestrian Center

Tuesday, May 28

  • 8 a.m.: West Port High at World Equestrian Center

Thursday, June 13

  • 6 p.m.: Marion Technical College at Brown Greaton-Cole Auditorium at Marion Technical Institute 

Congrats, grads!