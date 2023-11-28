15 hospitalized after responding Marion County Fire Rescue truck slammed by bus, rolls over: officials

Stream FOX 35 News:

Fifteen people were hospitalized in a three-vehicle crash in Ocala involving a responding fire rescue truck, a pickup truck and a bus filled with adult students, according to officials.

The crash happened just before 9 a.m. at the intersection of SW 90th Street and SW 80th Avenue in Ocala, according to Marion County Fire Rescue. Several 911 callers reported a Marion County Fire Rescue truck was hit and rolled over on its side while responding to a medical call on Tuesday, officials said.

Photo: Marion County Fire Rescue

Fire rescue units arrived about a minute after the crash, since it happened near Fire Station #21. They began to triage patients in all three vehicles – including the Marion County Fire Rescue truck and a small bus from Bridge to Hope, a training center for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Photo: Marion County Fire Rescue

Fifteen people were transported to local hospitals, including two Marion County firefighters, 11 students, the bus driver and the pickup truck driver. Eight of the students were transported as a precaution, while three had minor injuries, according to officials. The two firefighters also suffered minor injuries.

Photo: Marion County Fire Rescue

The Florida Highway Patrol is currently investigating the crash.

Photo: Marion County Fire Rescue

RELATED : 1 killed along SR 436 in Seminole County crash, FHP says

Marion County Fire Rescue did not reveal the cause of the crash, but did issue a reminder to drivers to "yield to emergency vehicles as our lights and sirens are on," according to the post.