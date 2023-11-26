1 killed along SR 436 in Seminole County crash, FHP says

article

A pedestrian was killed Saturday while walking along SR 436 in Seminole County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

A 2011 Dodge Grand Caravan was traveling eastbound on SR 436 approaching Jewel Drive in the outside lane around 6:28 p.m.

A 76-year-old woman was walked into the eastbound lanes of SR 436 directly into the path of the Dodge.

The driver and three passengers inside the car were not injured.

The woman was taken to Advent Health in Altamonte Springs where she was pronounced dead, FHP said.

The crash remains under investigation.