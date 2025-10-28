Marion County extradites Ronald Exantus back to Kentucky

The Brief Released convicted felon Ronald Exantus was extradited to Kentucky following an alleged parole violation in Florida. The Marion County Sheriff's Office said Exantus failed to register in Florida as a convicted felon within 48 hours of moving. The sheriff's office said Exantus was living in a home near two schools.



Marion County officials announced Oct. 28 that Ronald Exantus is being sent back to Kentucky, where he was released from prison after serving less than half of his 20-year prison sentence.

This decision comes after Marion County authorities were made aware that Exantus was living in a Marion Oaks home near two schools.

Exantus was arrested Oct. 9 for failing to register as a convicted felon within 48 hours after arriving in the state.

Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods discusses extraditing convicted felon Ronald Exantus to Kentucky following an alleged parole violation.

By 10 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 28, Exantus was out of Woods' jail, he said. At 1 p.m., Woods said Exantus would be traveling over the Florida-Georgia line – continuing to Kentucky "where he should be."

Woods told Kentucky to keep Exantus in their state and to not allow him to come to Florida – and definitely not Marion County.

"This individual should not see the light of day," Woods said. "… And I definitely do not want him here in Marion County."

Who is Ronald Exantus?

The backstory:

Ronald Exantus, 42, was released from a Kentucky prison Oct. 1. Exantus was charged in connection to a 2015 crime in the stabbing death of 6-year-old Logan Tipton, and found not guilty by reason of insanity.

He was, however, convicted of assaulting Logan's two sisters and dad, leading to the two-decade prison sentence.

A Marion County Sheriff's Office photo shows the proximity of the home Ronald Exantus was living in to a Marion County School.

Why was he released?

Exantus began serving his prison sentence in 2018 and was released Oct. 1 – serving less than half of a 20-year sentence.

The Kentucky Parole Board clarified Oct. 4 that they did not release Exantus on parole, saying they issued a decision on Sept. 30 that Exantus stay in prison for the remainder of his sentence. However, a provision in Kentucky law required the Department of Corrections to release the inmate on Mandatory Reentry Supervision, the parole board said.

Woods said the Kentucky Parole Board did the right thing by voting unanimously against Exantus' release.

"Because of some stupid obscure law that Kentucky has, that murderer came here," Woods said. "That was his mistake, was even deciding to move to Marion County."

Why was he arrested in Florida?

What we know:

Believed to have moved to Florida after his prison release, the Marion County Sheriff's Office discovered that Exantus was living in Marion County in a home, not far from two schools.

"We're not taking any chances," Lt. Paul Bloom said at an Oct. 9 press conference about Exantus' arrest.

Exantus allegedly failed to register as a convicted felon within 48 hours of moving to Florida.

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier discusses extrading Ronald Exantus back to Kentucky.

Attorney General speaks ending ‘insanity defense abuse’

"A plea of insanity, of incapacity, does not alleviate moral responsibility," Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier said.

Uthmeier spoke about other states with a "narrowed" insanity defense, listing: Kansas, Idaho, Utah and Montana.

The narrowed insanity defense will make it more difficult to be found not guilty by reason of insanity.

Uthmeier said he hopes Florida leaders will look into adding Florida to that list – reigning in the "abuse" of the insanity defense, he said.



"I believe the insanity defense is often abused," he said. "It allows people to evade accountability and get out early, and it impedes the work of prosecutors who stick their necks out and who go face to face with dangerous criminals everyday in the courtroom and to protect the citizens of our great state."

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said how long Exantus had been in Marion County before his arrest or whether he faces additional charges beyond failing to register. It is also unclear if Kentucky parole officials were aware of his relocation to Florida.

Timeline

Dec. 7, 2015: Logan Tipton, 6, is stabbed to death inside his home. His sisters and dad were also attacked during the home invasion, reports say.

Oct. 1: Ronald Exantus released from Kentucky Department of Corrections on supervised release, serving roughly half of a 20-year prison sentence.

Oct. 3: Ronald Exantus receives Florida driver's license registered to a home in Ocala, Florida.

Oct. 6: Ronald Exantus visited the Florida Department of Corrections "West" Office. He was told to register with the Marion County Sheriff's Office within 48 hours.

Oct. 8: Marion County Sheriff's Office receives information that Ronald Exantus may be in Florida.

Oct. 9: Ronald Exantus is arrested by the Marion County Sherriff's Office for failing to register as a convicted felon within 48 hours under Florida law.

Oct. 28: Ronald Exantus was extradited back to Kentucky.