Marion County deputy shoots, kills girlfriend with rifle while teaching how to clean guns, police say

A former Marion County sheriff's deputy was arrested Thursday under suspicion of manslaughter after his girlfriend was shot in the head and killed, according to the Ocala Police Department.

Police officers responded to a home in the Highlands area shortly before 11 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

A man – identified as Leslie Boileau, a former Marion County Sheriff's deputy – told 911 dispatchers that he had accidentally shot his girlfriend while the two were cleaning firearms, a news release said. The deputy described it as an "accidental discharge."

Boileau told officers that he and his girlfriend went to dinner earlier Thursday night and had three margaritas each. When the two returned home, he noticed a package of gun cleaning supplies he ordered online had arrived.

He said his girlfriend inquired about how to clean a firearm and he began teaching and showing her how to disassemble and clean an AR-style rifle and a 9mm handgun. He admitted the two were pointing the guns at each other, which he knew was wrong.

He said he allowed his girlfriend to "dry fire" the 9mm handgun.

"Boileau stated he grabbed the rifle and dry fired it one time. On the second dry fire attempt, Boileau had forgotten that he placed the loaded magazine into the rifle which shot one live round in the direction of (his girlfriend), ultimately killing her," the arrest report stated.

"I know this looks really bad," the deputy told officers at the scene. "I told her I did not want this to happen."

He told detectives during a second interview that he and his girlfriend had done similar training previously, but described his actions Thursday night as "sloppy."

The Marion County Sheriff's Office said Boileau was "immediately terminated." He had been with the department for eight years, the agency said.

"We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim's family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time." Ocala Police Chief Mike Balken said in a statement.

Sheriff Billy Woods said in his own statement: "We are heartbroken for the family and friends of the victim. Tens of thousands of law enforcement officers do their job commendably every day. But unfortunately, the tragic actions of just one are felt through the entire law enforcement community."