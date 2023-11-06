Marion County deputies searching for man who exposed himself to cashier after buying lottery tickets

Stream FOX 35 News:

Deputies in Marion County are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who exposed himself to a cashier after purchasing lottery tickets.

The incident happened at around 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 6 at the Country Store at 10555 West Highway 318 in Reddick, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

A man walked into the store to purchase lottery tickets, deputies said. After he paid, he went into the aisle directly across from the checkout counter and asked the employee to help him. The cashier said she couldn't leave from behind the counter, and that's when the man put his hand in his pants and played with and exposed himself to her.

The cashier told the man to leave, telling him she is calling 911.

The man left the store and drove westbound on Highway 318 in a white sedan.

"We need to identify this pervert before he exposes himself to someone else," the Marion County Sheriff's Office said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Marion County Sheriff's Office at 352-732-9111 or submit an anonymous tip to the Crime toppers of Marion County at 352-368-STOP or online at ocalacrimestoppers.com. Reference 23-58 in your tip.

If your Crime Stoppers tip leads to an arrest, you might be eligible for a cash reward.