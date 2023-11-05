Osceola County hit and run suspect went to gas station right after striking, killing pedestrian: Deputies

article

Florida Highway Patrol has released photos of a man who they believe is responsible for a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened on October 30.

The crash happened on U.S. Highway 192 and Westside Boulevard and a witness told troopers the suspect pulled into a gas station right after the crash.

According to troopers, the suspect who left the crash scene around 5:20 a.m. is seen on surveillance footage inside a gas station near the incident.

Troopers said the suspect's car will have minor damage to the front right. The car is believed to be a white pickup truck with an extended cab.

Credit: Florida Highway Patrol

The identity of the person who was killed has not yet been released.