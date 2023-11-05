Osceola County hit and run suspect went to gas station right after striking, killing pedestrian: Deputies
article
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Florida Highway Patrol has released photos of a man who they believe is responsible for a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened on October 30.
The crash happened on U.S. Highway 192 and Westside Boulevard and a witness told troopers the suspect pulled into a gas station right after the crash.
According to troopers, the suspect who left the crash scene around 5:20 a.m. is seen on surveillance footage inside a gas station near the incident.
Troopers said the suspect's car will have minor damage to the front right. The car is believed to be a white pickup truck with an extended cab.
Credit: Florida Highway Patrol
The identity of the person who was killed has not yet been released.