Expand / Collapse search

Man records boy in Disney restroom stall in Florida, deputies say

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 6:49AM
Orange County
FOX 35 Orlando

Disney increases price of annual passes

A trip to Walt Disney World just became more expensive. Disney appeared to raise the prices for its annual passes and parking overnight.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - A man was arrested for recording a video of a 10-year-old boy who was using a restroom at one of Walt Disney World's resorts in Florida, according to an affidavit. 

Clayton Snider, 22, of Kentucky, was arrested on a video voyeurism charge and booked into the Orange County jail.

Authorities said the incident happened back in October at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa in Lake Buena Vista.

According to an affidavit, the child was having dinner with his Georgia family at the resort, when he excused himself to go to the restroom.

Woman sues Disney World over painful wedgie

A woman is suing Disney World after a ride down a water slide in Typhoon Lagoon caused her to sustain permanent injuries to her private areas

Inside the restroom, Snider reportedly stood over the stall the child was in and used his iPhone to record the child, deputies said.

The child returned to the dinner table and told family members what happened, which sparked an investigation.

The boy returned to the restroom with an adult and the child identified Clayton as the person who photographed him.

When confronted by the adult, Snider denied the accusation, but law enforcement arrived and found a video of the boy using the restroom on Snider's cellphone, the affidavit stated. 

He was taken to jail without incident. 