Man records boy in Disney restroom stall in Florida, deputies say

A man was arrested for recording a video of a 10-year-old boy who was using a restroom at one of Walt Disney World's resorts in Florida, according to an affidavit.

Clayton Snider, 22, of Kentucky, was arrested on a video voyeurism charge and booked into the Orange County jail.

Authorities said the incident happened back in October at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa in Lake Buena Vista.

According to an affidavit, the child was having dinner with his Georgia family at the resort, when he excused himself to go to the restroom.

Inside the restroom, Snider reportedly stood over the stall the child was in and used his iPhone to record the child, deputies said.

The child returned to the dinner table and told family members what happened, which sparked an investigation.

The boy returned to the restroom with an adult and the child identified Clayton as the person who photographed him.

When confronted by the adult, Snider denied the accusation, but law enforcement arrived and found a video of the boy using the restroom on Snider's cellphone, the affidavit stated.

He was taken to jail without incident.