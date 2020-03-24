Marion County correctional officer tests positive for coronavirus, officials say

article

An employee at the Marion Correctional Institution Work Camp has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Florida Department of Corrections.

They said that the employee has ben out of work for eight days and will not return until a full recovery is documented by a medical professional and the Department of Health.

MORE NEWS: Gov. Ron DeSantis requests Major Disaster Declaration from president in response to coronavirus

Several officers across Central Florida has tested positive for coronavirus, including a Flagler police officer and an Orlando police officer.

Cases of coronavirus continue to rise in the state, as positive cases now exceed 1,200.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.