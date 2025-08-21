Judge allows Osceola County sheriff’s wife to remove ankle monitor over costs

The Brief A judge ruled that Robin Lopez, wife of suspended Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez, can remove her ankle monitor after arguing she couldn’t afford the $10 daily fee. Prosecutors said she had other ways to pay, but the judge sided with her defense, citing financial hardship. Lopez, charged with conspiracy to commit racketeering, is due back in court in three weeks.



A judge ruled Tuesday that Robin Lopez, the wife of suspended Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez, will no longer be required to wear an ankle monitor after she argued she could not afford the daily fee.

What we know:

Robin Lopez, wife of suspended Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez, no longer has to wear an ankle monitor. She is charged with conspiracy to commit racketeering and argued she couldn’t afford the $10-a-day GPS fee.

A judge said the decision was based solely on her financial hardship, not her complaints of discomfort.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how Lopez will support herself financially going forward, since her bank accounts are frozen and she has no income. Questions also linger about the strength of the state’s case, which prosecutors say is more substantial than Lopez’s defense team has suggested.

The backstory:

Lopez was arrested earlier this year and accused of participating in a racketeering scheme. After posting a $400,000 bond with the help of family, she was placed under strict pretrial conditions, including surrendering her passport, turning over her firearm, and avoiding contact with co-defendants.

What's next:

Lopez must still appear in person at future court hearings unless proceedings are conducted via Zoom, in which case she must attend from her attorney’s office. Her next court date is in about three weeks.

