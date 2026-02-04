Osceola Sheriff: 3 gang-affiliated suspects arrested in connection to November 2024 homicide

The Brief Three men were arrested in connection to a 2024 murder in Osceola County. The Osceola County Sheriff's office confirmed the three suspects are affiliated with a gang. The victim, Kashorn Armand, 20, was found dead from gunshot wounds in a car in November 2024.



Three suspects in connection to a 2024 gang-related murder investigation in Osceola County are now behind bars.

What we know:

The Osceola County Sheriff's office began investigating the murder of Kashorn Armand, 20, who was found dead in a vehicle in November 2024.

Deputies responded to a reported possible crash on Nov. 15, 2024, near the intersection of Greenup and Smith streets, finding Armand dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

Detectives determined that Armand's death was "not a random act of violence," the sheriff's office said, saying, "It appeared to be a premeditated murder linked to organized gang activity."

3 suspects identified

After a several-month investigation, investigators identified Ta'Shard Smith, 18, Sincere McKenzie, 18, and Cornelius Walls, 21, in connection to Armand's murder. At the time of the murder, Smith and McKenzie were 17 years old, the sheriff's office said.

Smith, McKenzie and Walls are believed to be involved in a gang. Armand was not a gang member, deputies confirmed.

The three suspects were not previously known gang members to the sheriff's office, Osceola County Sheriff Christopher Blackmon said Feb. 4. That information was uncovered during the sheriff's office's investigation, he said.

"There was a lot of evidence in this case and we'd like to give kudos to the FDLE crime lab for processing that," Blackmon said.

Indicted for murder by a grand jury

In January, Smith, McKenzie and Walls were indicted by a grand jury for their roles in this gang-motivated homicide, the sheriff's office said. Their arrest warrants were issued with gang enhancements.

During this time, McKenzie and Walls were behind bars on unrelated charges, but Smith remained at large.

On Feb. 3, Smith was arrested and booked into the Osceola County Jail.

Gang-related violence in Osceola County

The sheriff's office is also investigating three other murders in the same area, which investigators have identifed as gang-related, Blackmon said.

"Gang-related violence is a significant challenge. As law enforcement, we encourage the community to assist in bringing these perpetrators to justice," Blackmon said, pointing the public to Crimeline as a resource.

What's next:

Detectives are currently investigating the motive behind Armand's death.