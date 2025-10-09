Marchand lifts short-handed Panthers over Flyers, spoiling Tocchet’s debut

The Brief Brad Marchand scored the go-ahead goal early in the third to lift the Panthers over the Flyers 2-1 in Sunrise. The win spoiled Rick Tocchet’s debut as Philadelphia’s head coach. Florida improved to 2-0 despite missing captain Aleksander Barkov and star winger Matthew Tkachuk.



Brad Marchand broke a tie at 2:19 of the third period and the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers beat Philadelphia 2-1 on Thursday night to spoil Rick Tocchet’s Flyers coaching debut.

The victory came in front of a home crowd in Sunrise and marked Florida’s second straight win to open the season.

What we know:

Marchand’s goal, a wrist shot from the left boards that sailed past goalie Dan Vladar, broke a 1-1 tie and spoiled Flyers coach Rick Tocchet’s debut behind the bench.

Tocchet, a former Flyers player, returned to Philadelphia this offseason after stints coaching in Tampa Bay, Arizona, and Vancouver, where he most recently led the Canucks. His debut came against a powerhouse Florida team that continues to find ways to win despite being hampered by key injuries.

Big picture view:

Florida is beginning its title defense without two of its biggest stars. Captain Aleksander Barkov is sidelined for the regular season with torn knee ligaments, and forward Matthew Tkachuk is out until at least December with a groin injury.

Despite that, the Panthers’ depth has carried them early, with Anton Lundell and Sergei Bobrovsky leading the charge Thursday. Bobrovsky made 19 saves in the win.